Dubuque esports organization to hold first ever fundraiser

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new esports group in Dubuque is kicking off its first fundraiser.

Dubuque Esports League Inc.’s “Leveling Up Tomorrow’s Game-Changers” campaign will raise money to cover leasing a space, building it out and other start-up costs.

The organization is Dubuque’s first esports organization and it’s also a nonprofit that encourages competitive and recreational players to develop their skills.

In a press release, the organization said it hopes to raise $5 million to provide opportunities to use esports to develop STEM-based skills, and to help people grow in their social-emotional attributes and find career paths.

The organization’s 3,000 square foot location will be located at 3220 Dodge Street.

Competitors with Dubuque Esports League will use PCs, PlayStations, Xboxes, and Nintendo Switches, and will have the opportunity to develop as teams or individuals. There will also be opportunities to live-stream their competitive play.

The organization said it also plans to hold camps and workshops that will instruct members on topics like building PCs, video game addiction, cyberbullying and game design.

“We envision the Dubuque Esports League community as a safe, inclusive, and positive community for everyone who chooses gaming as a platform to grow and be society’s next game-changers,” the organization said in a press release.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.