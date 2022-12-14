Child dies after three-vehicle crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A child has died after a crash that Des Moines police say may have been caused by a street race on Tuesday night.

KCCI reports the three-vehicle crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive in Des Moines.

Police said a northbound sedan driven by a 35-year-old man appears to have crossed over the median and entered the southbound traffic lanes, colliding with two southbound vehicles.

The sedan first crashed into another sedan, driven by a 38-year-old woman, who also had an 8-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle.

The sedan that crossed over the median then reportedly also collided with an SUV driven by a 40-year-old woman.

Everyone involved in the crash required medical attention, according to police.

Police said the 4-year-old boy has now died.

Police also said witnesses reported that two vehicles were street racing in the northbound lanes of Fleur Drive when one of the vehicles crossed the median and crashed into the two other vehicles. The other vehicle, involved in the street race, continued northbound after the crash, according to witnesses.

