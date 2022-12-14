Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time

The Cedar Rapids woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend will not serve any more jail time.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend will not serve any more jail time.

The judge sentenced her to five years in prison, but said she already served her time leading up to the trial.

In her second trial in September, Jacqueline Holmes was found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter. Prosecutors originally charged Jacqueline Holmes with first degree murder.

The stabbing happened in March 2020. Police said Tremaine Williams died after the attack inside a home on 8th Avenue Southwest.

The first trial for Holmes started in May this year, but a judge declared a mistrial during jury selection.

One potential juror admitted to interacting with Holmes and telling at least one other potential juror about it.

