Cedar Rapids Salvation Army looks to close funding gap amid decline in donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said the critical services it provides to the community are at risk as holiday donations are down nearly 30 percent year over year.

In a press release, Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar said the decline in donations will make it hard to meet the growing demand for community resources.

The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army provides free meals, food assistance, utility assistance and child care programs among other services to thousands of residents across Linn County.

The Salvation Army said its goal is to raise $811,000, but has raised just over $245,000 so far. That puts it behind $80,000 from where it was this time last year.

“We know this has been a challenging year for many but we are praying our community comes together to help us close this funding gap,” DeBaar said.

The Salvation Army accepts donations in red kettles outside shopping centers, in person at their headquarters, located at 1000 C Avenue NW, and online on their website.

