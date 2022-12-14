Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 67-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Mark Cosgrove was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a descendant of his multiple times between 2016 and 2021.

He’s been charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree and three counts of Incest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.