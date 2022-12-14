Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 67-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Mark Cosgrove was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a descendant of his multiple times between 2016 and 2021.

He’s been charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree and three counts of Incest.

