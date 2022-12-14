Show You Care
Cedar Rapids K9 officer receives donation of body armor

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 officer Lara has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The vest, which was sent from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States and was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

The program from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.  K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

