Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his home

Officer Curtis Worland, a 13-year veteran of the Alaska Court Services, died in musk ox attack near Nome on Dec. 13.
By Shannon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer of the Alaska Court System died of his injuries after he was attacked by a muskox, state troopers reported.

Officer Curtis Worland was attacked by a muskox Tuesday while trying to defend a dog kennel on his property. According to troopers, emergency responders pronounced Worland dead at the scene.

Large numbers of muskoxen — which stand over 4 feet tall and can reach up to 900 pounds in weight — can be found in Nome and surrounding areas, KTUU reports.

Worland was a longtime employee at the Nome Alaska State Troopers post, having spent his entire career at the same location. His loss is felt by many in the community, as well as among fellow law enforcement officers.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell.

“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family,” Cockrell said.

“I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state. He will be sorely missed by the DPS family.”

Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and Department of Fish and Game are investigating the incident.

