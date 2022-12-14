Ahead of legislative session, advocacy groups push policy priorities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since Adam Zabner was elected to represent parts of Iowa City in the State Legislature this November, he’s lost count of the number of meetings he’s had with advocacy groups or people pushing different policy positions.

He’s one of many lawmakers busy with meetings between the period of Election Day and the first day of the legislative session on January 9th. Local economic advocacy groups, like the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership, are pushing policies they believe will increase the number of people looking for jobs in Eastern Iowa. School Districts Officials in Dubuque met with lawmakers earlier this month about a policy allowing families to pull state tax dollars away from public schools to use on private school tuition, which supporters call school choice.

A spokesperson from the University of Iowa said the Regents’ university presidents held a zoom with lawmakers in November about their institution’s background in a “get-to-know-you” session.

Zabner, who said he graduated college in December and is the child of Venezuelan immigrants, said these meetings help inform lawmakers on different issues they see at the legislature.

“A lot of information about people’s day-to-day lives and experiences with state government you might miss on a fact sheet or just knowing the numbers around an issue,” he said.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership hosted lawmakers at Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery on Thursday. The leaders from both economic advocacy groups said they plan on focusing on increasing the number of people looking for jobs through 40 different policy suggestions. Those suggestions include increasing affordable housing and adding childcare options in the state.

We need policies that open doors for more people to enter our labor pool,” said Doug Neumann, executive director for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “The impact of this worker shortage crosses every industry, every business size and every skill set category. It’s going to take more than one approach to move the dial.”

According to previous TV9 reporting, multiple businesses across a wide range of industries have complained about not having enough people to hire since the pandemic.

