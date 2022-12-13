Show You Care
A wintry mix changes to rain today, strong winds continue

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring wintry precipitation and strong winds.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is possible today with a wintry mix and some ice able to form early, mainly in the north. While these impacts are expected to stay pretty low, use caution on the morning commute as only a small layer of ice can lead to tricky travel. As temperatures warm through the 30s today, expect just a cold rain into tonight. Totals of a half inch to an inch are possible by the time it wraps up late. Temperatures stay steady or even warm overnight with an isolated thunderstorm change also possible Wednesday afternoon. Light snow showers are possible to end the week Thursday and Friday, lingering into Saturday. At this point, this looks like light flurries and meaningful snowfall accumulation is not expected.

