Waterloo Schools approve new student dress code policy

The Waterloo Community School District school board voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a new student dress code policy.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School District school board voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a new student dress code policy.

The new policy will aim to give students more options and flexibility with their attire while at school.

“I feel good about the process we have taken to arrive at this updated policy,” said Superintendent Dr. Jared Smith. “Not only did we receive 4,500 survey responses, but we are also close to 50 people involved on the Dress Code Committee. I believe this updated policy will best meet the needs of the students and families in the years moving forward.”

The School District sent out a survey at the beginning of the semester to get input on the dress code from the community.

Then, a committee made up of school staff, parents, and students was created to guide the direction of the policy changes.

“We worked hard to fit everyone’s needs and expectations into the new policy,” said Hannah Smith, committee member and high school student at East High School. “I am very happy that I got the opportunity to participate in this experience, and help make changes that help students feel comfortable when coming to school.

The new student dress code will take effect when students return after winter break, on January 3, 2023.

