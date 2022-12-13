Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg

BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wanted Ottumwa man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by law enforcement after officers said he was armed with a weapon while trying to escape from being arrested last week.

Wapello County law enforcement said Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, is wanted for robbery, but has fled officers multiple times across multiple jurisdictions.

In a press release, law enforcement said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole pursued Hall and attempted to arrest him near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg on Dec. 7.

The trooper said Hall was armed and brandished the weapon when an arrest attempt was made.

Trooper Cole shot Hall, who was then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Trooper Cole has been placed on critical incident leave in keeping with Department of Public Safety policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

