Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wanted Ottumwa man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by law enforcement after officers said he was armed with a weapon while trying to escape from being arrested last week.

Wapello County law enforcement said Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, is wanted for robbery, but has fled officers multiple times across multiple jurisdictions.

In a press release, law enforcement said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole pursued Hall and attempted to arrest him near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg on Dec. 7.

The trooper said Hall was armed and brandished the weapon when an arrest attempt was made.

Trooper Cole shot Hall, who was then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Trooper Cole has been placed on critical incident leave in keeping with Department of Public Safety policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Iowa City armed robbery suspect
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College adds men’s, women’s bowling programs
Inflation is still slowing down in the U.S.
US inflation slows sharply
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on...
Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing Wisconsin man
A two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Sunday resulted in minor injuries and an arrest of a...
Two suffer minor injuries in Fayette County crash, another arrested on drug charges