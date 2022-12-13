Two suffer minor injuries in Fayette County crash, another arrested on drug charges

FAYETTE Co., Iowa (KCRG) - A two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Sunday resulted in minor injuries and an arrest of a person not involved in the crash.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before noon at the intersection of Filmore Road and Cedar Road.

Deputies said an SUV driven by 27-year-old Kanyia Garmon, of Burlington, pulled out from a stop sign into the path of a truck, being driven by a juvenile. The truck was pulling a livestock trailer, which deputies said caused the truck to collide with the SUV.

The two drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash, but both vehicles are believed to be totaled.

Garmon was charged with failure to yield, operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to prove financial liability.

During the investigation at the scene of the crash, law enforcement also discovered 27-year-old Jaime Garmon, also of Burlington, who was in another vehicle at the scene, was in possession of marijuana. He was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he was held until his initial court appearance.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.