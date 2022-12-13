Sioux City man who attacked occupied home sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who fired upon a home with adults and children inside, was sentenced to prison last Friday.

26-year-old Alvaro Vite pled guilty in April 2022 to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On June 23rd, 2020, Vite and several other individuals planned on “shooting up” the residence of a rival. However, after driving to the home of their intended target, the individuals saw law enforcement in the area and abandoned the attack.

The individuals then decided upon a secondary target. At around 11:15 pm, Vite fired upon a Sioux City home where a mother, father, and their five children were inside.

Eight bullet holes were found in the house. A subsequent investigation revealed the shooters all knew people including children, were inside at the time of the shooting.

Vite was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison.

