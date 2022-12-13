Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt

According to a MoneyGeek survey, Americans spent around $1,131 on the holidays last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you build up holiday debt this year, experts said you can avoid having it ruin your 2023 by formulating a plan to pay it all off.

According to a MoneyGeek survey, on average Americans spent around $1,131 on the holidays last year.

Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet said paying off this debt is simple. Step one: get organized.

Pull out all your credit cards, your most recent statements, your utility bills, everything you pay each month, then make a plan for yourself.

“It can actually be really helpful to use an online calculator like the ones we have at NerdWallet” Palmer said. “You just want to make sure you know how much to pay off each month and how long it will take you.”

She said check the interest rates on all your debt, so you can prioritize which ones to target first. Once you have this plan, the end goal of debt payoff is easier.

USA.gov has free resources for those tackling debt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Iowa City armed robbery suspect
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
An Iowa man who fired upon a home wiht adults and children inside, was sentenced to prison last...
Sioux City man who attacked occupied home sentenced to federal prison
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
His family said the world just lost a wonderful man who, despite his disabilities, devoted his...
‘He had a lot of life ahead of him’: Disabled dad killed in road rage shooting, police say
Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed