Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Ram recalls 1.25 million trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly

This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million pickup trucks because the tailgates may not close completely.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million pickup trucks because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.

Pickups with “multi-function tailgates,” the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Iowa City armed robbery suspect
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine...
Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
A Clive Man was arrested after allegedly stalking a woman with the help of an apple AirTag.
Clive man arrested for alleged stalking using Apple AirTag
Jin, the oldest member of BTS, has begun his 18 months of mandatory military service at a...
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp
Primrose Riordan, South China correspondent at the Financial Times, talks about the impact of...
Reporter discusses impact of Bankman-Fried's arrest
Co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Nicole Hockley shows photos of her son,...
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows