One dead after being pinned under tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW CO., Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after being pinned under a tractor in Chickasaw County on Monday.

Officers said they responded just before noon to Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th street, just north of Lawler.

An equipment operator was loading a tracked vehicle onto a flat-bed trailer when the vehicle rolled off the trailer into a ditch, and trapped the person.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident. They have not released the victim’s name.

