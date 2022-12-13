Show You Care
One dead after being pinned under tractor in Chickasaw County

One person is dead after getting pinned under equipment in Chickasaw County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICKASAW CO., Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after being pinned under a tractor in Chickasaw County on Monday.

Officers said they responded just before noon to Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th street, just north of Lawler.

An equipment operator was loading a tracked vehicle onto a flat-bed trailer when the vehicle rolled off the trailer into a ditch, and trapped the person.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident. They have not released the victim’s name.

