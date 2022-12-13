Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday.

According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.

Police Chief Ben Gray stated that the sprinkler system in the facility was not activated. They are investigating why that is. Two hydrants on the property were also not working.

Two victims remain hospitalized after the fire. They are currently in the burn unit at UIHC.

Iowa DNR is involved in investigating the company’s use and handling of chemicals.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.