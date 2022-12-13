Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated

Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last...
Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday.

According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.

Police Chief Ben Gray stated that the sprinkler system in the facility was not activated. They are investigating why that is. Two hydrants on the property were also not working.

Two victims remain hospitalized after the fire. They are currently in the burn unit at UIHC.

Iowa DNR is involved in investigating the company’s use and handling of chemicals.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Iowa City armed robbery suspect
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

Iowa BIG students are planning the first annual parade of lights in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa BIG students plan parade of lights in Cedar Rapids
Krystal Colbert
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College adds men’s, women’s bowling programs