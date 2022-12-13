Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash

BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal.

ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

