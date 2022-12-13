Man arrested after Monday incident involving gun near Univ. of Iowa campus

Show You Care
Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon and child endangerment.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly displayed a weapon at a bus depot in Iowa City on Monday.

Law enforcement said there was a woman and children were involved.

Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon and child endangerment.

In a press release, officers said the Hunter made threatening comments when police arrived, and fled with a woman to the Court Street Parking Ramp.

The University sent out a Hawk Alert to warn students and staff to avoid the area. Staff were evacuated from the parking ramp and police set up a perimeter around the area.

A crisis negotiator was brought in to de-escalate the situation. Police said Hunter shot himself.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released and taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

