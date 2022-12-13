Luther College adds men’s, women’s bowling programs

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Luther College is adding men’s and women’s bowling programs to its athletics department.

The private college in Decorah announced the programs on Tuesday and named Dan Bellrichard the head coach for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Luther College Athletic Director Renae Hartl said it has been more than 30 years since the college added a new varsity sport.

“We have continued to see bowling grow in popularity in high schools, especially Northeast Iowa, so it is the perfect time to add this sport to our athletics department,” Hartl said in a press release.

It’ll be the first sports addition to the college’s athletics department since 1990, when men’s and women’s soccer programs were added.

The inaugural season will begin in 2023, with the Norse competing as an independent, because the American Rivers Conference does not sponsor bowling.

King Pin Entertainment Center in Decorah will serve as Luther’s home venue.

Coach Bellrichard is expected to begin recruitment for the program immediately for the upcoming season.

“My goals are to not only build an excellent bowling program, but also help the team members be successful in the bowling alley, the classroom and the community,” Bellrichard said. I’m excited to begin recruiting our inaugural team members and working with these women and men on their personal and athletic development.”

He has been an active member in the Winneshiek County bowling community, and previously held several jobs at Luther College from 2009-2014.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.