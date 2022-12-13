Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa Sen. Ernst defends support for gay-marriage bill after local GOP groups move to censure

President Joe Biden is set to sign a bill which provides protections for same-sex and interracial marriages on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst told reporters on Monday she stands by her vote to approve the Respect for Marriage Act, despite disapproval from some other Iowa Republicans.

The Des Moines Register reports several Iowa Republican county parties voted to censure or condemn Ernst for her support of the bill.

The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act earlier this month, with the support of a dozen Republicans, including Sen. Ernst.

The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize marriages from other states, even if the Supreme Court overturns federal protections.

It comes after some have questioned whether the Supreme Court would overturn its 2015 ruling on same-sex marriages, following its overturning of Roe V. Wade in June.

Iowa Republican county parties including those in Des Moines, Guthrie, Ida, Mahaska, Pocahontas, Van Buren and Wright counties have voted to censure Ernst in recent weeks following her support of the bill, according to the conservative blog the Iowa Standard.

Ernst told reporters on Monday, she doesn’t agree with the censure.

“I hope that more people will actually read the bill and understand we have just improved upon religious liberty protections, not just in Iowa, but across the United States,” she said.

Ernst said the legislation applies only to governments, not individuals, and it does not require religious institutions to recognize same-sex marriages.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Iowa City armed robbery suspect
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

According to reporting by Newsweek, Senator Mike Rounds tops the list of United States Senators...
Rounds, Thune amongst top in spending for charter flights
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Governor Kristi Noem wants to provide free tuition to members of the South Dakota National...
Veteran groups applaud Noem's proposed tuition benefits
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally