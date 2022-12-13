Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing Wisconsin man

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on...
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on Condry Road in rural Platteville since the night of Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Dec. 5.(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on Condry Road in rural Platteville since the night of Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Dec. 5.

The sheriff’s office’s efforts to search for Henry include using drones and working with the University of Dubuque flight school to search via helicopter. K9′s have also been used in the search.

In a Facebook post from last week, the sheriff’s office said they have received information from witnesses who say they had seen Henry in the city of Platteville after he was reported missing.

Anyone with information about Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157, or the Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Iowa City armed robbery suspect
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

A bell on the Luther College campus in Decorah, Iowa.
Luther College adds men’s, women’s bowling programs
Inflation is still slowing down in the U.S.
US inflation slows sharply
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
A two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Sunday resulted in minor injuries and an arrest of a...
Two suffer minor injuries in Fayette County crash, another arrested on drug charges