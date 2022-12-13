Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing Wisconsin man

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said Ronald Henry has not been seen at his home on Condry Road in rural Platteville since the night of Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Dec. 5.

The sheriff’s office’s efforts to search for Henry include using drones and working with the University of Dubuque flight school to search via helicopter. K9′s have also been used in the search.

In a Facebook post from last week, the sheriff’s office said they have received information from witnesses who say they had seen Henry in the city of Platteville after he was reported missing.

Anyone with information about Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157, or the Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-789-6600.

