Get paid to help make your community better

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a job where every day is different and no two calls for service are the same.

“We get to do things most people get to read about or see on the news. You are involved in it, you are a part of it, and you really can make a difference, you can change people’s lives,” said Captain Jeff Hembera, Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is currently hiring. While some are impressed by the right to use a weapon, car sirens, cool equipment and status - those hiring say the qualities they seek are firmly rooted in community.

“Courage, character and integrity, those are the main things we are looking for. We want people who are interested in a service mentality, that want to go out and serve the public and understands, that is our role,” adds Hembera.

There is a wide variety of departments you can choose from. You can be a part of the K9 Unit, SWAT Team, bomb squad, or even crime scene analysis.

“There are endless opportunities to do different things and go different directions with your career, whether it is investigations or school resource officer, it’s a great opportunity to help out and make the community better,” said Blake Crutchley, Sergeant on Patrol, Cedar Rapids Police Department.

“You go to calls because someone is having their worst day, probably of their life in a lot of cases. You want to show up and when you leave you want them to say - things are better now that they were here.” Those are the types of thought processes we are looking for in the people that we hire,” continues Hembera.

They take the motto “To Protect and Serve” to heart, and that philosophy comes from the top on down.

“When there was a lot of unrest that happened in other places, that did not happen in Cedar Rapids. That is a testament to the fact that we do have a good relationship, there is trust that has been built over the years.”

They currently have 227 sworn officers. They are looking for the next group of recruits to continue their mission of representing the public with Courage, Character and Integrity.

They encourage those wanting an exciting career where they can make a difference in their community to come on board.

Cedar Rapids is home to the regional police training academy, so recruits come from all over the region to train. You have to be at least 18 years old and the application process takes a few months.

Applications are currently being accepted but closes January 5th

