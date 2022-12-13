Show You Care
Former Univ. of Iowa president Willard “Sandy” Boyd dies at age 95

Sandy Boyd (COURTESY: THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA)
Sandy Boyd (COURTESY: THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA)(Tom Jorgensen | University Relations Publications)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who served the University of Iowa for more than 65 years, died on Tuesday. He was 95 years old.

Boyd served as the 15th president of the University of Iowa from 1969 to 1981.

During Boyd’s 12-year presidency the University grew exponentially. It added new buildings, undergraduate enrollment increased from 8,400 students to 25,100 students, and it expanded its outreach to the state while increasing its national and international stature.

“Sandy was beloved by the entire university community, and he will always remain one of the major figures in University of Iowa history. His impact and influence are deeply embedded in the character and excellence of this institution to this day. He represented who and what we are as an institution with integrity, grace, compassion, humor, and humanity, and he changed the university—and our society—for the better in profound and lasting ways,” says UI President Barbara Wilson. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his entire family, as well as all who loved and cared for him.”

Boyd left the University of Iowa in 1981 to become president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. After retiring from the Field, he returned to the University of Iowa as a law professor in 1996 and served as interim president in 2002–03. Boyd formally retired in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kuehn Boyd; their three children, Elizabeth “Betsy” Boyd of Iowa City, Willard Lee “Bill” Boyd III of Des Moines, and Thomas Boyd of St. Paul; and seven grandchildren.

You can read more about Boyd here.

