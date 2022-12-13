Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa....
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa. Reynolds asked the Iowa courts on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected. The law was blocked by a judge in 2019, as unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a district court ruled against an abortion ban law that Gov. Reynolds signed but the courts never allowed to go into effect.

In 2018, the Iowa legislature passed a law (mostly) banning abortions at six weeks. In 2019, the Polk County District Court ruled that the law was unconstitutional and permanently blocked it.

However, after Roe v Wade was struck down last summer, and after the Iowa Supreme Court weakened protections for abortion rights, Gov. Reynolds tried to resurrect the abortion ban law in the courts.

On Monday, the District court said it would not dissolve the permanent injunction.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club

Latest News

Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
Gas prices falling across the country.
Gas prices falling in Eastern Iowa
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
The Waterloo Community School District school board voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a new...
Waterloo Schools approve new student dress code policy