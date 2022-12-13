District court blocks Gov. Reynolds’ abortion ban law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a district court ruled against an abortion ban law that Gov. Reynolds signed but the courts never allowed to go into effect.

In 2018, the Iowa legislature passed a law (mostly) banning abortions at six weeks. In 2019, the Polk County District Court ruled that the law was unconstitutional and permanently blocked it.

However, after Roe v Wade was struck down last summer, and after the Iowa Supreme Court weakened protections for abortion rights, Gov. Reynolds tried to resurrect the abortion ban law in the courts.

On Monday, the District court said it would not dissolve the permanent injunction.

