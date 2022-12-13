Show You Care
Colder Air on the Way

By Joe Winters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure continues to slowly move across the Plains. As we remain on the warm side of this system rainfall continues for us tonight. It becomes more scattered and diminishes overnight. Fog is certainly possible tonight into Wednesday morning. Look for isolated showers and storms again later on Wednesday with scattered snow showers Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Colder air arrives as well dropping wind chills into the single digits by Friday. Have a great night!

