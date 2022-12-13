Cedar Rapids School Board predicts September for delayed bond vote

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bond vote to make drastic changes to the Cedar Rapids Community School District will not happen in March. School board members said Monday night they need to take more time to hear from the community.

School Board President David Tominsky said it now looks like September 2023 is when voters will get the chance to make a decision about the $312 million dollar bond.

The district has not asked for a bond vote since 2000. The $312 million dollars under discussion would be the largest school bond in the state’s history. With such a big price tag, people in the community want to be sure the money is being spent wisely. It’s been an on-going conversation, with the historical nature of the facilities and equity for students two main topics. Public comment during Monday night’s meeting was a continuation of the conversation, and another demonstration there are many opinions on the best way forward.

Andrew Callahan spoke against the destruction of Wilson Middle School, a feature of the proposed plan. He cited bond votes from the 1920s to create the schools the district has now. “It is just a building, after all. But it’s a very unique-looking building and the community, over a hundred years ago took tremendous pride in it, and I think the community today should continue to take pride in those facilities.”

Kristen Mead was one of the speakers in favor of the bond vote. “It’s embarrassing when other teams come to Wilson to play basketball and other sports. Currently they play on the stage in the auditorium and as parents we just sit and watch them like it’s a play. There’s not a gym with seating like a regular middle school, such as Taft,” said Mead. “The school just doesn’t work in any sort of a modern way.”

A number of school board members said, despite the delay, the support the bond and the changes that would come with it. They think that taking more time to fine-tune the plan will help build consensus.

“How long is it going to take? How will it impact the students I have? And they’re excited about it, but they want to see some more solid answers and I think we have the ability to deliver on that,” said Board Member Jennifer Neumann.

Board President Tominsky said the Board would have the chance to learn more information from the buildings and grounds manager in January.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.