Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway

A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

The contest started on Dec. 1, and submissions closed on Dec. 12.

Voting is open on the library’s website until Dec. 19.

The library says it is helping AARP Iowa get the word out about Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU’s, which are fully self-contained homes on the same lot as a main house. Some refer to these as guest houses or backyard bungalows. Find out more about ADU’s here.

The library says the gingerbread house contest entries must include an ADU to be considered for a prize. There is also a limit of one entry per person or family/team.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court Street Ramp
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Iowa City armed robbery suspect
Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.
Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst defends support for gay-marriage bill after local GOP groups move to censure
President Joe Biden is set to sign a bill which provides protections for same-sex and...
Biden to sign bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriages
Iowa officials have reached a settlement with the family of an Iowa State student who died in a...
Settlement reached with family of Iowa State student killed in crew club accident