Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

The contest started on Dec. 1, and submissions closed on Dec. 12.

Voting is open on the library’s website until Dec. 19.

The library says it is helping AARP Iowa get the word out about Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADU’s, which are fully self-contained homes on the same lot as a main house. Some refer to these as guest houses or backyard bungalows. Find out more about ADU’s here.

The library says the gingerbread house contest entries must include an ADU to be considered for a prize. There is also a limit of one entry per person or family/team.

