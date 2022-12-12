Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

With a win over Minnesota, Lisa Bluder becomes the Big Ten’s all-time wins leader

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With their 87-64 victory over Minnesota Saturday night, Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder became the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.

It marked her 234th Big Ten win. The previous record was held by former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer who coached the Hawkeyes from 1983 to 1995. Stringer then coached at Rutgers for 27 years.

“Obviously, Jan Jensen and Jenny Fitzgerald have been there for every single one of those Big Ten wins, so I don’t consider it my honor. I consider it our honor. The only thing that’s odd about it to me is that C. Vivian Stringer had it and as a young coach at St. Ambrose, I’d come over and work her camps and sneak into her practices and pick her ear. Now, it just seems kind of odd because I have so much respect for C. Vivian Stringer,” Bluder said.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that she cares about us more as people than basketball players. I promise you it’s not like that everywhere else. A lot of people are like, ‘This is a brand, a business.’ Here, we’re like a family. We know there’s way more important things in life than putting a ball through the hoop or getting a win,” senior guard Caitlin Clark said.

“I would never want to play anywhere else. I’m so honored to play for her and I’m so celebratory for her,” fifth-year center Monika Czinano said.

The Hawkeyes are back in action Sunday, Dec. 18 as they host Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
C6 Zero founder broke regulations in other states; Marengo plant had October fire before explosion
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Central City Council Member Chad Watkinson says a letter sent to residents regarding the loss...
Letter sent to Central City residents regarding loss of fire department ‘misleading at best’

Latest News

Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
Filip Rebraca had 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes against Iowa State
Fast start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 for McCaffery’s 500th career win
“Heartbeat” of the Hawkeyes Jack Campbell will play his final game at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa’s Jack Campbell wins 2022 Dick Butkus Award
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women past No. 10 Iowa St