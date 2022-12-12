With a win over Minnesota, Lisa Bluder becomes the Big Ten’s all-time wins leader

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With their 87-64 victory over Minnesota Saturday night, Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder became the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach.

It marked her 234th Big Ten win. The previous record was held by former Iowa head coach C. Vivian Stringer who coached the Hawkeyes from 1983 to 1995. Stringer then coached at Rutgers for 27 years.

“Obviously, Jan Jensen and Jenny Fitzgerald have been there for every single one of those Big Ten wins, so I don’t consider it my honor. I consider it our honor. The only thing that’s odd about it to me is that C. Vivian Stringer had it and as a young coach at St. Ambrose, I’d come over and work her camps and sneak into her practices and pick her ear. Now, it just seems kind of odd because I have so much respect for C. Vivian Stringer,” Bluder said.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that she cares about us more as people than basketball players. I promise you it’s not like that everywhere else. A lot of people are like, ‘This is a brand, a business.’ Here, we’re like a family. We know there’s way more important things in life than putting a ball through the hoop or getting a win,” senior guard Caitlin Clark said.

“I would never want to play anywhere else. I’m so honored to play for her and I’m so celebratory for her,” fifth-year center Monika Czinano said.

The Hawkeyes are back in action Sunday, Dec. 18 as they host Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.