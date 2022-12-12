Show You Care
Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park

Waterloo Community schools will hold a public hearing about plans for a former stadium site.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Community schools will hold a public hearing about plans for a former stadium site.

Crews demolished Sloane Wallace Stadium last year. It had been there for 99 years.

The district wants to replace it with a playground and other uses for Irving Elementary School.

The project is expected to cost more than $100,000.

The school board is expected to release bid specifications for the project at a meeting Monday at 5 p.m.

