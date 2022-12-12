Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Community schools will hold a public hearing about plans for a former stadium site.

Crews demolished Sloane Wallace Stadium last year. It had been there for 99 years.

The district wants to replace it with a playground and other uses for Irving Elementary School.

The project is expected to cost more than $100,000.

The school board is expected to release bid specifications for the project at a meeting Monday at 5 p.m.

