Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp.

At 2:14 pm, University officials warned that there were reports of a man with a gun spotted in the area. They stated that first responders were on the scene just three minutes later.

At 2:30 pm, law enforcement reportedly directed Voxman occupants to shelter in place due to a nearby incident.

UPDATE: Situation at ramp resolved. Law enforcement will remain on scene. Resume normal activity.

