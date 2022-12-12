Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp.
At 2:14 pm, University officials warned that there were reports of a man with a gun spotted in the area. They stated that first responders were on the scene just three minutes later.
At 2:30 pm, law enforcement reportedly directed Voxman occupants to shelter in place due to a nearby incident.
UPDATE: Situation at ramp resolved. Law enforcement will remain on scene. Resume normal activity.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.