Storm Heads East

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves in from the weather with various weather conditions. Through Tuesday morning rain is expected to develop. There is a chance for freezing rain on the front side of this rainfall. This needs to be monitored closely as the precipitation beings. Rainfall is on tap for Tuesday into Wednesday with ½ to 1″ possible. As colder air works into the system for Thursday and Friday, expect scattered snow showers. Have a great night!

