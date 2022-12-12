Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Solon Fire Department moves into new fire house

The Solon Fire Department moved into a new fire house over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon Fire Department got an early Christmas present this weekend.

They’re officially moved into a brand-new fire house.

The department released images of the new space on its Facebook page.

Officials say it includes a bigger garage, multiple bunk rooms, and an emergency shelter and weight room.

There was a big need for this new home. The old fire house was built in 1959 and was only meant to last 20 years.

Crews broke ground on the new facility in September 2021.

Firefighters said the support has been incredible. Donations came in from all across Iowa and even across the country.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
File photo of a Ben Franklin store. (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
Store closure leaves only 2 Ben Franklins in Iowa
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping
Iowa sees surging numbers of racoons amid less trapping

Latest News

A pilot program in a rural, central Iowa county is expanding to help fill the gap in emergency...
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics
Waterloo Community School District logo (Courtesy Image)
Waterloo school district to hold hearing over plans for new park
Fontae Buelow, 29.
Murder conviction upheld for Dubuque man in death of his girlfriend
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County