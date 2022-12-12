Solon Fire Department moves into new fire house

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon Fire Department got an early Christmas present this weekend.

They’re officially moved into a brand-new fire house.

The department released images of the new space on its Facebook page.

Officials say it includes a bigger garage, multiple bunk rooms, and an emergency shelter and weight room.

There was a big need for this new home. The old fire house was built in 1959 and was only meant to last 20 years.

Crews broke ground on the new facility in September 2021.

Firefighters said the support has been incredible. Donations came in from all across Iowa and even across the country.

