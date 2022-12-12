Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

‘Raegen’s Relief’ getting ready for annual veteran’s Christmas

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke with her ahead of the event in this week's Show You Care spotlight.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - 17-year-old Raegan Junge’s “Raegan’s Relief Veterans Christmas” returns in person this week after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Junge started hosting the Veteran’s Christmas when she was 6, at the beginning of her nonprofit.

“It’s a staple in my life,” Junge said.

The big difference since she created the annual event is the size. Junge said when they started, they had about 30 veterans. She expects more than 100.

“I see them every year and it’s exciting,” Junge said. “We have families that bring their children, and I’ve watched them grow up.”

In years past, she handed out door prizes, gift cards, and other presents. But, this year she’s giving out something even more special. Each veteran will get a medal, and Vietnam veterans will be singled out.

“This is part of the growing process,” Junge said. “The Vietnam Veterans weren’t honored the same way as other veterans.”

Junge said she was still looking for more donations of food ahead of Friday’s event. It will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the local 308 Union Hall in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s always been something big for me,” Junge said.

For Raegan, she said it was the least she can do.

“It’s a fight, it takes a lot of confidence to go into the army, and I have a lot of respect for veterans and people who’ve served,” Junge said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
C6 Zero founder broke regulations in other states; Marengo plant had October fire before explosion
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club

Latest News

Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime
Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime
Soiled equipment after Marengo explosion.
Damages fighting C6-Zero fire could cost Marengo Fire Department $80,000
Light the Night parade.
Light the Night Parade dazzles attendees with holiday cheer
Light the Night parade.
'Light the Night' holiday parade delights people in Atkins