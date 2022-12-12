Show You Care
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics

A pilot program in a rural, central Iowa county is expanding to help fill the gap in emergency services.
By KCCI
Dec. 12, 2022
NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A pilot program in Jasper County, in central Iowa, is being expanded in an effort to help fill the gap in emergency services.

In Iowa, EMS is not essential, which means there is no guarantee an ambulance will show up for emergency calls.

Jasper County, which is home to Newton, has two reserve sheriff’s deputies trained as paramedics to help out with responding to those emergency calls.

They work six, 12-hour shifts a month to fill in, when volunteer EMS workers are at their paying jobs.

These deputies responded to at least 141 emergency calls in the last nine months of work.

The trial will last 18 months, and is expected to expand, adding four more reserve deputies using American Rescue Plan Act Money. Those deputies will cover 24 to 26 days each month.

“The inability to have a driver for an ambulance, or a medic in the back of an ambulance, we are trying to meet those needs,” said Sheriff Halferty. “Then, in some cases with the paramedics, they need advanced care for those patients. So, we are trying to fill that gap as well.”

The deputies typically work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

That’s when most volunteer EMS workers are at their day jobs, and can’t respond to calls.

