One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County

A wrong-way crash involving a semi killed one person in Benton County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BENTON Co., Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a wrong-way crash involving a semi in Benton County on Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue when an SUV was going down the wrong lane on the highway.

The SUV hit a semi head on at the intersection. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The ISP has not released the name of the person that died in the crash.

