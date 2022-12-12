One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County

BENTON Co., Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a wrong-way crash involving a semi in Benton County on Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue when an SUV was going down the wrong lane on the highway.

The SUV hit a semi head on at the intersection. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The ISP has not released the name of the person that died in the crash.

