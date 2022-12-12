Murder conviction upheld for Dubuque man in death of his girlfriend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Dubuque man for killing his girlfriend.

Court documents say Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017.

The court heard arguments over his appeal last month, marking the second appeal in this case. A jury convicted Buelow in 2018.

In his first appeal, the court said Link’s mental health struggles should have been part of the trial. They were included during his second trial last year.

A jury convicted him again of second degree murder.

In the latest appeal, Buelow’s attorneys argued evidence at his most recent trial showed Linked stabbed herself.

The court said Buelow likely moved the knife to where Link’s body was found, and the jury could have come to the same conclusion.

