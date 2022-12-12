CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may not seem like Christmas is a candy-centric holiday, but candy canes, chocolate and peppermint-flavored candies and baking sweet treats are staples of the holiday season.

That’s why Candystore.com set out to discover the most popular Christmas candies by state.

Staff with the website put together an interactive map showing each state’s favorite candies. They say they surveyed more than 16,000 customers and checked in with candy manufacturers and distributors to get the results.

The most popular candy in Iowa is M&M’s, with Reese’s Cup Minis and Peppermint Bark rounding out the top three.

Some other favorites across the nation include peppermint bark, snickers, and chocolate Santas.

CandyStore.com says 93 percent of people give gifts of chocolate and other candies for the winter holidays.

Staff with the website also asked customers what the worst Christmas candy was, and the results may be surprising.

Christmas nougat candy topped the list of the 10 worst Christmas candies with reindeer corn and cherry cordials making the top three.

And Candy canes, though it was the non-peppermint variety, made the top five, along with Lifesavers Storybooks. See the full list here.

