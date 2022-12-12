Show You Care
Light the Night Parade dazzles attendees with holiday cheer

People in Atkins gathered Sunday to enjoy some holiday fun during the third annual Light The Night parade.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Atkins gathered on Sunday night to enjoy some holiday fun during the third annual Light The Night parade.

Families lined up and down Main Avenue to watch the parade go by. Afterward, many went to the Atkins Public Library for a silent auction, kid’s crafts, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Atkins Community Club and Atkins Improvement Mission put on the event.

