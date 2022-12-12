Light the Night Parade dazzles attendees with holiday cheer

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Atkins gathered on Sunday night to enjoy some holiday fun during the third annual Light The Night parade.

Families lined up and down Main Avenue to watch the parade go by. Afterward, many went to the Atkins Public Library for a silent auction, kid’s crafts, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Atkins Community Club and Atkins Improvement Mission put on the event.

