Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa to receive $70 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid crisis agreement

Attorney General Tom Miller announced an agreement from CVS and Walgreens.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is expected to receive $70 million as part of an agreement with CVS and Walgreens for their role in the opioids crisis.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and other attorneys general from across the country announced the finalized agreement on Monday, saying CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, for a total of $10.7 billion nationally.

“The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,” Miller said in a press release. “My colleagues and I have worked on a bipartisan basis to hold accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis. Securing more than $10 billion from CVS and Walgreens nationwide means our states can provide more resources for the treatment and prevention of Opioid Use Disorder to those most in need.”

The agreement brings the total national amount of settlements based on the litigation against the pharmaceutical industry to more than $50 billion.

Iowa will receive a total of about $320 million.

The Attorneys General accused CVS and Walgreens of ignoring red flags over opioid prescriptions and failing to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of drugs.

Additionally, under the agreement, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens will be required to monitor, report and share data about any suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

The terms of the agreement are expected to be reviewed by the states, with each state having until the end of 2022 to join.

“Iowa intends to join the agreements,” Miller said. “Nearly all of the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Soiled equipment after Marengo explosion.
Damages fighting C6-Zero fire could cost Marengo Fire Department $80,000

Latest News

Des Moines police officer charged with OWI
A Des Moines Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested on two misdemeanor...
Des Moines police officer charged with OWI
Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost...
Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K
A pilot program in central Iowa county is expanding as reserve deputies serve as paramedics.
Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics