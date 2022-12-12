Iowa City Police looking for armed robbery suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday at approximately 12:35 pm, Iowa CIty Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court.

The victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen.

Police have released an image of the potential suspect. Everyone is asked to exercise caution if encountering the person of interest pictured above. Please do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

Officals also want to remind people that whenever possible, park in public and well-lit places, be aware of your surroundings, and avoid distractions such as cell phones.

