Four arrested for animal neglect in Cedar Falls, one charged with child endangerment

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were arrested on Monday in an animal neglect case in Cedar Falls.

Thomas Orr, 34, William Shock, 46, Heather William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Shock, 22, were arrested and charged with Animal Neglect with Injury after law enforcement seized numerous animals from unsafe conditions at a home in Cedar Falls last month.

In a press release, police said they executed a search warrant on Nov. 2 in the 1200 block of West 10th Street as part of an animal neglect investigation.

During that investigation, seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and a guinea pig were removed from the home.

In addition to animal neglect, Tamara Shock also faces two counts of child endangerment.

