Four arrested for animal neglect in Cedar Falls, one charged with child endangerment

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were arrested on Monday in an animal neglect case in Cedar Falls.

Thomas Orr, 34, William Shock, 46, Heather William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Shock, 22, were arrested and charged with Animal Neglect with Injury after law enforcement seized numerous animals from unsafe conditions at a home in Cedar Falls last month.

In a press release, police said they executed a search warrant on Nov. 2 in the 1200 block of West 10th Street as part of an animal neglect investigation.

During that investigation, seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and a guinea pig were removed from the home.

In addition to animal neglect, Tamara Shock also faces two counts of child endangerment.

Staff with the website Candystore.com set out to discover the most popular Christmas candies by...
Most popular Christmas candies by state
A new holiday event had people coming out to interact with horses at the Iowa Equestrian Center...
‘Deck the Stalls’ event brings families to Iowa Equestrian Center at Kirkwood
