Former Dubuque resident arrested on child pornography charges

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man with ties to Dubuque is now arrested on 10 charges of possessing child pornography.

Gian Sanagustin, 44, also faces 10 charges of distributing child porn, and three counts of identity theft.

A criminal complaint says Google reported the illicit activity to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in June 2019, and alerted Dubuque police.

Court documents show Sanagustin’s activity involved boys under the age of 18.

Officers served a search warrant in May 2020.

Documents show police had to break down Sanagustin’s door, and they found him attempting to factory reset his phone.

Sanagustin then moved away until police found him in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb of Austin.

