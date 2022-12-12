Show You Care
‘Deck the Stalls’ event brings families to Iowa Equestrian Center at Kirkwood

A new holiday event had people coming out to interact with horses at the Iowa Equestrian Center at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People gathered to interact with horses and other animals at a new holiday event at the Iowa Equestrian Center at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

The event, called “Deck the Stalls,” featured animals like horses, ponies and reindeer for people to see while they walked through a shopping village.

Kids got a chance to learn how to lasso and ride some of the horses.

Event organizers said it was encouraging to see a lot of people support the event.

“The turnout is amazing,” Renee Price, the Manager of Operations and Events at Iowa Equestrian Center, said. “This is more than what I would have thought that we would have had. I mean there’s people lined up at the door at 10 o’clock so we are very pleased to see everybody come out.”

Organizers said they hope to hold the event again next year.

