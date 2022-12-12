Show You Care
CommUnity Crisis Services & Food Bank to feed 1300 Johnson County households for the holidays

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank in Iowa City plans to serve 1,300 households for the holidays. Project Holiday is in its 35th year. The project provides all the makings for a traditional holiday meal.

Johnson County residents can pick the items up at the food bank this week or have them delivered. The food bank has enough food to serve 10% more people than last year.

Leaders say the project is about more than a meal.

”To me sitting down with your family for a holiday meal is one of my most favorite memories during the year. It means that we can sit down and celebrate all of the good things that have happened or reminisce on some of the things that maybe weren’t so good but you want to be able to share those memories and providing a holiday meal really gives that opportunity to families,” said Julia Winter, Director of Development at CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank.

This year the project is being sponsored by MidWestOne Bank. The food bank is still in need of donations as the meals will cost around $50,000. Donations are being accepted until the 31st.

