Cloudy once again today, look for rain to arrive tomorrow

Clouds will be around once again today. Look for rain to move in tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds continue to be dominant across eastern Iowa today and another day in the upper 30s is expected. The wind will slowly increase from the southeast throughout the day as the next system begins to take shape to our west. That system is going to have implications on our weather all week long. Tomorrow morning, look for rain to start spreading northeast. At the onset, there may be a brief bout of freezing rain, though impacts are expected to stay pretty low. As temperatures warm into the mid-upper 30s, this becomes plain rain and continues into the evening. Overall amounts are expected to be in the half-inch to one inch range. This slow-moving system looks to bring us an opportunity for isolated storms on Wednesday, followed by scattered snow showers Thursday through Saturday. No meaningful snow accumulation is expected at this time.

