Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend

42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the...
42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms.

42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August 2021, Good purchased at least five firearms from businesses in the Cedar Rapids area.

Good lied during one purchase and represented that the firearm was for her, when she was actually buying the gun for her boyfriend, who was a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Another firearm Good purchased was recovered from another individual and felon. Officers searched Good’s residence and located a firearm, over 90 ecstasy pills, cash, and a digital scale. She admitted to officers to using and selling the ecstasy pills.

Officers still have not recovered two of the firearms that she purchased.

Good was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in wrong-way crash in Benton County
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
Soiled equipment after Marengo explosion.
Damages fighting C6-Zero fire could cost Marengo Fire Department $80,000
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor

Latest News

Linn County Public Health
Linn County Public Health uses dating apps to cut down on STI cases
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
University of Iowa Police Public Safety vehicle
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
Iowa to receive $70 million in CVS, Walgreens opioid crisis agreement