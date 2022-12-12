Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms.

42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August 2021, Good purchased at least five firearms from businesses in the Cedar Rapids area.

Good lied during one purchase and represented that the firearm was for her, when she was actually buying the gun for her boyfriend, who was a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Another firearm Good purchased was recovered from another individual and felon. Officers searched Good’s residence and located a firearm, over 90 ecstasy pills, cash, and a digital scale. She admitted to officers to using and selling the ecstasy pills.

Officers still have not recovered two of the firearms that she purchased.

Good was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.