Cedar Rapids School Board expected to delay vote on $312 million bond proposal
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A bond vote to make drastic changes to the landscape of the Cedar Rapids Community School District will not happen in March
The school board wants voters to approve a $312 million dollar bond.
The funding focused largely on the district’s middle schools, which would condense the current 6 middle schools into 4 larger ones.
That would mean renovating some middle schools while closing others.
The district held several informational meetings about this plan earlier this year- letting the public offer their opinion on the proposal.
A discussion on the delayed vote is expected at Monday night’s school board meeting.
