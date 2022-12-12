Show You Care
3 dead, 1 critical in shooting after fight at Chicago bar

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Three people were fatally shot, and a fourth was critically wounded Sunday when a fight inside a Chicago bar led to a shooting outside the bar, authorities said.

The shooting on Chicago’s northwest side came after a fight inside the bar spilled outside onto a street about 2:30 a.m. CT, Chicago Police Commander Joseph Brennan said.

He said someone opened fire and struck two men and two women before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Ricky Vera, 50, and Mario Pozuelos, 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene. Mercedes Tavares, 24, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

The second woman, a 25-year-old, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head, authorities said.

Brennan provided few details Sunday of the shooting, saying the investigation remained active as detectives canvassed the area for surveillance footage and eyewitnesses.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

