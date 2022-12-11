Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Young Entrepreneurs Market helps the next generation of business owners

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today was the Young Entrepreneurs Market at Newbo Market.

The market is part of a collaboration between Newbo and schools in the Cedar Rapids area like Metro High School.

Students learn how to create, produce, and then sell products.

Teachers say the market is helping build up valuable skills.

Chuck Tonelli a science teacher & STEM coordinator at Metro High School said “Entrepreneurship here in Cedar Rapids and in the corridor is kind of a big a big part of what we do and so it’s really awesome to have community partners that support and help kids learn those skills that aren’t necessarily skills that they’ll ever every student gets when i go to my school they’re not required.”

Another Young Entrepreneurs Market will be in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
At least 10 people injured after Marengo building explosion, fire
Operation Quickfind; Hunter Kenyon
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a "dad bods" calendar for...
Iowa mayor gets pushback for posing partially nude in ‘dad bods’ calendar for charity
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals was well prepared for patients after Marengo building explosion

Latest News

Marengo fire victim.
Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues
Waukee lawsuit allegations.
Waukee student sues district, alleging racism in bus incident
Young entrepreneurs market.
Young Entrepreneurs Market held at NewBo
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Five Seasons Ski Team looking for help after equipment stolen