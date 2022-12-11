Young Entrepreneurs Market helps the next generation of business owners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today was the Young Entrepreneurs Market at Newbo Market.

The market is part of a collaboration between Newbo and schools in the Cedar Rapids area like Metro High School.

Students learn how to create, produce, and then sell products.

Teachers say the market is helping build up valuable skills.

Chuck Tonelli a science teacher & STEM coordinator at Metro High School said “Entrepreneurship here in Cedar Rapids and in the corridor is kind of a big a big part of what we do and so it’s really awesome to have community partners that support and help kids learn those skills that aren’t necessarily skills that they’ll ever every student gets when i go to my school they’re not required.”

Another Young Entrepreneurs Market will be in the spring.

